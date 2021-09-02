ACG Wealth Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ACG Wealth decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $382.05. 11,524,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.47. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,738,490 shares of company stock valued at $962,206,161. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

