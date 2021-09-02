Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

