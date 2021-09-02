Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Decreased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.43. 2,824,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.