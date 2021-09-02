Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.12

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 45.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Phore has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $31,293.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.90 or 0.00568855 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,852,110 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

