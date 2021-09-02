Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,662 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,137,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,492. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.