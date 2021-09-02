Bismuth Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,132,622 coins and its circulating supply is 22,014,398 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

