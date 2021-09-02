Propy (PRO) Market Cap Achieves $17.98 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Propy coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $229,885.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00058315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00139802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00830141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048427 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

PRO is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

