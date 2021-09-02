Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Shares Down 2.1%

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 3,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 10,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.