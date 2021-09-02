Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Shares Down 0%

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) shares were down 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.49 and last traded at $27.49. Approximately 1,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

