Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Trading Up 35.7%

Noble Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)’s stock price was up 35.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Noble Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOBGY)

Noble Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in management and provision of supply chain services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Gas and Power, Mining and Metals, and Corporate. The Energy segment involves in the following divisions: Energy Coal, which trades and provides supply chain and risk management services on bituminous and sub-bituminous; and Oil Liquids, which trades and offers expertise in crude oil, distillates, gasoline, naphtha, ethanol, and other refined products.

