Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 147 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.56.

AZO traded down $9.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,540.09. 195,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,587.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,452.22. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

