Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 833 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. 2,693,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,718. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.