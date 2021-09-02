Scry.info (DDD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $85,140.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.16 million and $85,140.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00830344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048557 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

