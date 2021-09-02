Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 2,524,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,275,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £13.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.25.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.