Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Shares Down 2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92). 30,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 276,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £523.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.54.

In other news, insider Oliver White acquired 1,025 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.25 ($2,156.06). Also, insider Helen Beck acquired 9,235 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,776 ($19,304.94).

Funding Circle Company Profile (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

