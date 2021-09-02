TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Shares Down 3%

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 179,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,248,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

About TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

