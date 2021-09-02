Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. 418,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,999. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.