Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,533,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. 5,680,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,119. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

