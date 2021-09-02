Meme (MEME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.80 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Meme has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $632.16 or 0.01274775 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.89 or 0.00479714 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002911 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007813 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

