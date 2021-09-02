Mina Price Reaches $4.09 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $842.98 million and approximately $309.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00008245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00134456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.12 or 0.00159546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.63 or 0.07656021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,692.15 or 1.00205753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.04 or 0.00994227 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 206,178,182 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.