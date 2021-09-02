TerraUSD Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $73.08 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005810 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006495 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,415,376,700 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

