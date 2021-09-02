Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) to “Buy”

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KNBE. Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 517,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,952. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,919,970 shares of company stock worth $138,382,090.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $26,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

