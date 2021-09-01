Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $62,692.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HMQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.