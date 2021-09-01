RED Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,576.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. RED has a market capitalization of $732,056.59 and $28,576.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00367905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

