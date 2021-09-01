Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

