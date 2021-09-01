Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AXP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,707. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.
American Express Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
