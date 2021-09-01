Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,707. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

