ROCKI (ROCKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROCKI has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00133378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00159131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.41 or 0.07563432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,571.39 or 0.99943673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.42 or 0.00994821 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

