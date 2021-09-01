Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of BIG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 874,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,584. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

