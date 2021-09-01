Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,223 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. 12,634,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,392,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

