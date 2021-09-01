Stilwell Value LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Stilwell Value LLC cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,269 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises approximately 4.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First BanCorp. worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBP stock remained flat at $$12.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

