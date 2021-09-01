Kryll (KRL) Market Cap Reaches $9.60 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Kryll has a market cap of $9.60 million and $94,326.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00058616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00815365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

