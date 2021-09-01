ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lowered by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $802,232 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

