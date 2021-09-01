Wing (WING) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00134529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00159533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,707.45 or 0.07473405 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,754.82 or 1.00294756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.04 or 0.00997884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

