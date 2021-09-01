Lethean Price Up 4% Over Last Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $813,070.08 and $259.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,608.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.71 or 0.07562611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.23 or 0.01338948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00368354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00136816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.28 or 0.00617393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00364576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00346982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

