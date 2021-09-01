Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

PH traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.96. The stock had a trading volume of 706,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.25 and a 200-day moving average of $304.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

