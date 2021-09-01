bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $59.91 on Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. bAlpha has a market cap of $1.08 million and $460,729.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.91 or 0.00120773 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded up 61.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00132518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.19 or 0.00816771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00048677 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

