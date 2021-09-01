Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

ETRN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 3,923,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

