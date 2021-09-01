Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) versus Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Financial Survey

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Owlet and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owlet currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.92%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and Autoscope Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.21 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Owlet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

