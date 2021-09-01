Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million.

SELB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

SELB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 559,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $500.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.