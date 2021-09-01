$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Herc posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $129.75. 142,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. Herc has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,601,000 after buying an additional 67,237 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herc by 120.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

