Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,775 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,956,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

