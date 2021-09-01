Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,297 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 0.6% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,357,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,057,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,295,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,817,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. 715,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

