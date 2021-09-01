BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. BonFi has a market cap of $836,756.35 and approximately $172,609.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00815148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048785 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

