Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 26.9% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $176.96 or 0.00356289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $189.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00084524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003625 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,335,339 coins and its circulating supply is 19,381,877 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

