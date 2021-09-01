Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 131,280 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $150,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,372,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.