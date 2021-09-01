Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $14 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,575,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,799. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

