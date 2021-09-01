ACG Wealth Buys 4,421 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ACG Wealth raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $153.54. 705,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,825. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

