ACG Wealth Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 8.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Intel by 61.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,757,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,210,000 after buying an additional 1,805,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

INTC traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,473,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.