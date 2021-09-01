Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.24 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Quant has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $42.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $185.64 or 0.00372598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.93 or 0.01324531 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

