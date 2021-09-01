ZEON Reaches One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, ZEON has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $97.94 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00813691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049026 BTC.

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

